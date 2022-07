City Hall announces free overnight parking in Constanta and Mamaia

City Hall announces free overnight parking in Constanta and Mamaia. Constanta's City Council voted to suspend the payment of public parking during the night, between 19:00 and 09:00, the City Hall announced. The measure applies in the seaside city of Constanta and the popular resort of Mamaia until December 31. According to Euronews.ro, the decision comes in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]