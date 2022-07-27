New campaign in Cluj-Napoca: Free bus tickets in exchange for recyclable items

Cluj-Napoca, a major city in Romania's Transylvania region, has launched a new pilot project to promote recycling and selective waste collection: people can now swap empty bottles or cans for free bus tickets. According to Cluj mayor Emil Boc, recycling 15 containers (glass, plastic, or (...)