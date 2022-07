Furniture Maker Polipol 2021 Turnover Up 13% to Almost RON185M YOY

Furniture Maker Polipol 2021 Turnover Up 13% to Almost RON185M YOY. Upholstered furniture producer Polipol Mobile of Foieni, Satu Mare, owned by the German group of the same name, for 2021 reported turnover worth around RON185 million (EUR37.6 million), 13% higher than in 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]