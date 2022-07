Cooling Systems Maker RAAL Seeks to Hire 80 People for Bistrita Plant

Cooling Systems Maker RAAL Seeks to Hire 80 People for Bistrita Plant. Cooling systems producer RAAL, with clients such as John Deere, Class or AGCO and over EUR65 million turnover in 2021, currently has 80 jobs available for the Bistrita plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]