Sanconfind Hospital 1H/2022 Turnover Up 5%

Sanconfind Hospital 1H/2022 Turnover Up 5%. Businessman Ioan Simion, founder of Sanconfind hospital of Campina opened in 2015, with a 90-bed capacity, says 2022 has been a little better than last year, with the hospital witnessing a 5% turnover increase in the first half. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]