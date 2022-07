Terapia Cluj Targets RON1B Turnover in Financial Year 2022/2023, Up 15% YOY

Dragos Damian, CEO of Terapia Cluj, wants to drive the pharmaceuticals producer to RON1 billion turnover in financial year 2022-2023, meaning an over 15% increase vs the previous financial year, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]