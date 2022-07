Leonardo Badea (BNR): The mirage of cryptoassets

Leonardo Badea (BNR): The mirage of cryptoassets. “In real life, the aspect of the battle between good and evil is determining which is which.” (Game of thrones) Over time, the evolution of society was based precisely on the ability to develop, to innovate, to adapt new products and systems to meet historical needs. In the field of... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]