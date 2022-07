RTPR advises EBRD on the 12.5 million euro financing provided to DONA

RTPR advises EBRD on the 12.5 million euro financing provided to DONA. RTPR has assisted EBRD in relation to the loan to granted to Calihory Group operating under the DONA brand, one of Romania’s leading retailers and suppliers of pharmaceuticals, to finance the expansion and modernization of the company’s network, acquisition of IT, equipment, and a fleet of cars. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]