Record high temperature registered by dozens of weather stations in Romania
Jul 27, 2022
Summer months brought record high temperatures for 68 weather stations in the country, as the south and west of Romania were enveloped by excessive heat. The temperatures were the highest daily maximums on record for the weather stations in question. Monthly records were also broken at 16 out (...)
