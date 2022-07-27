Venice Film Festival 2022: Romanian movie selected in Orizzonti competition

Venice Film Festival 2022: Romanian movie selected in Orizzonti competition. To The North thriller by Romanian director Mihai Mincan has been selected in the Orizzonti competition of this year’s Venice Film Festival. The event will be held from August 31 to September 10, 2022. The Orizzonti section is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]