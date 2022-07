RTPR Advises EBRD On EUR12.5M Funding Provided To DONA Group

RTPR Advises EBRD On EUR12.5M Funding Provided To DONA Group. Law firm RTPR has assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in relation to the loan granted to Calihory Group operating under the DONA brand, an integrated player in the Romanian pharmaceutical market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]