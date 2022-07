Restart Energy To Implement EUR160,000 Solar Energy Project For Agrocomplex Lunca Pascani

Restart Energy To Implement EUR160,000 Solar Energy Project For Agrocomplex Lunca Pascani. Restart Energy, one of the largest independent energy suppliers on the Romanian market, said it signed a contract worth EUR160,000 with the company Agrocomplex Lunca Paşcani for the installation of solar power generators with a combined power of 248 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]