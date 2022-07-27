23rd edition of the Enescu and World Music Festival is happening soon in Sinaia
Jul 27, 2022
Sinaia, a popular mountain town about 120 km north of Bucharest, is hosting the 23rd edition of the International Summer Festival Enescu and World Music between August 9 and September 2. The festival, created by cellist and teacher Marin Cazacu, will start at 7 pm on August 9, with an open-air (...)
