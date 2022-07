EIB Group Report Highlights Impact Of Cohesion Support

EIB Group Report Highlights Impact Of Cohesion Support. Lending in support of EU cohesion policy by the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) helped contain the economic fallout from the pandemic and could now help counter some of the short-term fallout from the war in Ukraine, as per a new report, EIB Group Activities in EU Cohesion (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]