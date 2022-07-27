AgriMin Daea: No corner in the country where we do not have pedological drought



The pedological drought “took over the whole country”, and from the Danube’s entry into Romania up to the Giurgiu County there is no possibility of irrigation, because the river level has fallen, Agriculture minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He said (...)