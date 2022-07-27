 
Romaniapress.com

July 27, 2022

AgriMin Daea: No corner in the country where we do not have pedological drought
Jul 27, 2022

AgriMin Daea: No corner in the country where we do not have pedological drought.

The pedological drought “took over the whole country”, and from the Danube’s entry into Romania up to the Giurgiu County there is no possibility of irrigation, because the river level has fallen, Agriculture minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the government meeting. He said (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Kaufland Opens Its Second Hypermarket In A Shopping Mall, In Oradea Germany’s retailer Kaufland, the second largest player on the local retail market by turnover, is opening its second hypermarket in a shopping center, in the city of Oradea (northwest Romania).

KPMG In Romania Advised Enterprise Investors On Sale Of Noriel Group The Deal Advisory team of KPMG in Romania has advised Polish Enterprise Fund VII, a private equity fund managed by Enterprise Investors (EI), on the sale of 100% in Noriel Group, the leading Romanian toys, games, and baby products retailer, to Sunman Group, Turkish market leader in toy retail, (...)

Secretary of State: Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU Secretary of State George Niculescu (photo) from the Ministry of Energy gave assurance that Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU, also mentioning that, for now, this is a voluntary action and that there are “some flexibilities” taken into account in this (...)

Law Firm Wolf Theiss Advised Turkey's Sunman Group On Acquisition Of Noriel Group Law firm Wolf Theiss has provided legal assistance to Turkey’s Sunman throughout a transaction whereby the latter acquired Noriel Group, the leader of the Romanian retail market of toys, games and other children's items, from Enterprise (...)

Conpet Concludes RON33M Contract With Petrom For Crude Oil Transport In August 2022 Romanian state-owned oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday said it concluded a contract with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) for the transport of crude oil during the August 1 - 31, 2022 period, as per a stock market report.

Germany's IT Services Provider adesso Opens Unit In Bucharest Germany's IT services provider adesso continues its expansion process in Europe by establishing a branch in Romania's capital city of Bucharest.

Certion To Invest EUR1.5M In Campus For Staff In Neptun Seaside Resort Romanian company Certion, which develops real estate projects in local seaside and mountain resorts, is set to invest nearly EUR1.5 million to establish a campus for employees in the Neptun seaside resort.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |