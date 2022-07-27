PM Ciuca: Final decision on the budget rectification will be taken by mid-August



A final decision on the budget rectification will be taken by mid-August, and both the budget execution for the first six months, and the indicator aimed at reducing expenditure for goods and services by 10% will be taken into account, so that an amount to be used in unforeseen situations... (...)