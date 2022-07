KPMG In Romania Advised Enterprise Investors On Sale Of Noriel Group

KPMG In Romania Advised Enterprise Investors On Sale Of Noriel Group. The Deal Advisory team of KPMG in Romania has advised Polish Enterprise Fund VII, a private equity fund managed by Enterprise Investors (EI), on the sale of 100% in Noriel Group, the leading Romanian toys, games, and baby products retailer, to Sunman Group, Turkish market leader in toy retail, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]