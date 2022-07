Conpet Concludes RON33M Contract With Petrom For Crude Oil Transport In August 2022

Conpet Concludes RON33M Contract With Petrom For Crude Oil Transport In August 2022. Romanian state-owned oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) on Wednesday said it concluded a contract with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) for the transport of crude oil during the August 1 - 31, 2022 period, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]