Certion To Invest EUR1.5M In Campus For Staff In Neptun Seaside Resort

Certion To Invest EUR1.5M In Campus For Staff In Neptun Seaside Resort. Romanian company Certion, which develops real estate projects in local seaside and mountain resorts, is set to invest nearly EUR1.5 million to establish a campus for employees in the Neptun seaside resort. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]