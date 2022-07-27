Secretary of State: Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU



Secretary of State: Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU.

Secretary of State George Niculescu (photo) from the Ministry of Energy gave assurance that Romania can manage with the 15pct cut in gas consumption recommended by the EU, also mentioning that, for now, this is a voluntary action and that there are “some flexibilities” taken into account in this (...)