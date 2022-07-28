Number of foreign workers in RO doubles in three years to 85,000 at end-June



At the end of June, 84,936 foreign employees from 178 countries were officially employed in Romania, almost twice as many as in June 2019, according to an analysis by CursDeguvernare.ro based on data supplied by the Labor Inspectorate. This reflects the deficit in the local labor market, which (...)