Romania hires 5,400 from Bangladesh, seeks more from Nepal and India

Romania hires 5,400 from Bangladesh, seeks more from Nepal and India. A consular mission of Romania in Bangladesh granted, between April and July, 5,400 work visas to some citizens of this country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a similar mission in Nepal, and at the Romanian embassy in New Delhi, India, additional personnel have been assigned to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]