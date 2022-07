Bucharest’s secondary airport Băneasa to reopen next week

Bucharest’s secondary airport Băneasa to reopen next week. The Aurel Vlaicu Băneasa Airport will reopen on August 1, with scheduled commercial flights resuming after a nine-year hiatus, George Dorobanțu, the director of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), announced in an interview with the public radio. Three companies are already ready to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]