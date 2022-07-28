Polish Enterprise Fund VII sells RO toy retail chain Noriel to Turkish Sunman

Polish Enterprise Fund VII, a private equity fund managed by Enterprise Investors (EI), has sold Noriel, Romania's number one toys, games and children's products retailer. The company has been acquired by Sunman Group, a Turkish market leader in toy retail, distribution and manufacturing that (...)