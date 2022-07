Petrom 2Q/2022 Profit Soars 66% to Almost RON3B vs 1Q/2022

Petrom 2Q/2022 Profit Soars 66% to Almost RON3B vs 1Q/2022. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the biggest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, for 2Q/2022 reported net profit worth RON2.89 billion, up 65.7% from the previous quarter and more than seven times higher than the 2Q/2021 figure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]