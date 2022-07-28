Latviaâ€™s Food Union Group Plans EUR1M Investment to Develop Sales Infrastructure in Romania in 2022

Latviaâ€™s Food Union Group Plans EUR1M Investment to Develop Sales Infrastructure in Romania in 2022. Artur Cirjevski, CEO of Food Union Group in Europe, a group that owns Alpin 57 Lux, a maker of ice cream, frozen vegs and bakery products, says the group has carried out large investments in Romania and this year plans to develop the sales infrastructure, with investments revolving around EUR1 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]