5 To Go Set to End 2022 with EUR25M Turnover, Double 2021 Level

5 To Go Set to End 2022 with EUR25M Turnover, Double 2021 Level. Coffee shop chain 5 to go, which has reached 400 units, will end 2022 with EUR25 million, according to its founder, Radu Savopol. The 2022 figure is almost double the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]