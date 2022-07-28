Ursus Breweries appoints Richard Heerink to the role of Strategy & Insights Vice President

Richard Heerink has joined the leadership team of Ursus Breweries as Strategy & Insights Vice President. Richard is Dutch and has over 15 years of experience in the beer industry across countries such as The Netherlands, Germany or Austria, holding leadership positions in the commercial, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]