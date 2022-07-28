One United Properties acquires a new plot of land in Bucharest for a new residential development â€“ One HerÄƒstrÄƒu City



One United Properties acquires a new plot of land in Bucharest for a new residential development â€“ One HerÄƒstrÄƒu City.

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the acquisition of a plot of land located in sector 1 of Bucharest, on Poligrafiei Boulevard no. 50 and 52-54, which will be used for the construction of a new (...)