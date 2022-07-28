Nuclearelectrica launches the second stage of the sponsorship campaign “Nucleus of care”



Nuclearelectrica launches the second stage of the sponsorship campaign “Nucleus of care”.

Nuclearelectrica launches the second stage of project registrations for obtaining sponsorships, as part of the social responsibility platform “Nucleus of care”. Interested NGOs and institutions can submit projects between July 27 and August 20, 2022. The value of the sponsorship budget is 2 (...)