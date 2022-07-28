TimiÈ™oara announces performance from Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra for city celebration

TimiÈ™oara announces performance from Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra for city celebration. Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, the winners of this yearâ€™s Eurovision contest, are scheduled to perform at this yearâ€™s TimiÈ™oara Day event, the cityâ€™s cultural center, Casa de CulturÄƒ a Municipiului TimiÈ™oara, announced. The event, which runs between August 1 and August 3, takes place in Rozelor (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]