Timișoara announces performance from Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra for city celebration. Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, the winners of this year’s Eurovision contest, are scheduled to perform at this year’s Timișoara Day event, the city’s cultural center, Casa de Cultură a Municipiului Timișoara, announced. The event, which runs between August 1 and August 3, takes place in Rozelor (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]