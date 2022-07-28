INS: Romanian Execs Expect Positive Trend In Economic Activity In July-Sept 2022 Period

INS: Romanian Execs Expect Positive Trend In Economic Activity In July-Sept 2022 Period. Romanian business managers expect a positive trend in the economic activity across large economic sectors for the July-September 2022 period, except for the manufacturing industry that is bound for stagnation, while prices in the construction and retail trade sectors will see accelerated (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]