Moldovan President Maia Sandu to pay official visit to Romania on Friday

Moldovan President Maia Sandu to pay official visit to Romania on Friday. The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay an official visit to Romania on Friday, at the invitation of the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, who will welcome her at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration informs. This visit will provide the opportunity for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]