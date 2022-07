CC Trust Group Buys Shares In One United Properties For RON17M

CC Trust Group Buys Shares In One United Properties For RON17M. CC Trust Group, a family business founded and held by Swiss entrepreneur Claudio Cisullo, bought 3,485,915 shares in real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) on July 22 within the first stage of the share capital increase operation via cash (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]