Romanian students in the US dropping out of college due to the Inflation rate
Jul 28, 2022
Romanian students in the US dropping out of college due to the Inflation rate.
Many countries worldwide suffer the highest inflation rate in several decades, which has also hit colleges. Due to inflation, colleges now pay more for labor, food, energy, and other utilities. As a result, many had to announce hikes in tuition and fees, affecting many students who donâ€™t receive (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]