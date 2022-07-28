In last year of the pandemic, ambulance services countrywide have had about 4 million interventions



Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday in eastern Iasi, during a rally celebrating 116 years of existence of the Ambulance Service, that in the last year of the pandemic, the paramedical services in the country had about 4 million interventions. â€œItâ€™s extraordinary, a professional body (...)