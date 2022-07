Orange Romania Group Reports Consolidated Turnover Of EUR766M For 1H/2022, Up 44% YoY

Orange Romania Group Reports Consolidated Turnover Of EUR766M For 1H/2022, Up 44% YoY. Orange Romania Group had a consolidated turnover of EUR766 million in the first half of 2022, up 44% from EUR532 million in the same period of 2021, the company said in its financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]