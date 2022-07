Nestlé Romania Sales Up 12.6% YoY In 1H/2022

Nestlé Romania Sales Up 12.6% YoY In 1H/2022. Nestlé Romania, one of the largest companies on the local market of sweets, beverages and pet food, saw a 12.6% increase in sales in the first half of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]