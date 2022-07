GTC Sells Cascade Office Building In Bucharest For EUR10M

GTC Sells Cascade Office Building In Bucharest For EUR10M. Real estate developer Globe Trade Center (GTC) has sold its A-class Cascade Office Building in Bucharest to the Hungarian Crown Holding Kft., making a net profit of EUR1.6 million (+20%) on the transaction since its acquisition in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]