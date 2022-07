Fondul Proprietatea Selects BRD For Salrom Stock Market Listing

Fondul Proprietatea Selects BRD For Salrom Stock Market Listing. Property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) welcomed the approval on July 27, 2022 by the Romanian Government of a Memorandum supporting the planned stock market listing of state-owned company Salrom, the only salt producer in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]