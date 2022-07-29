Retailer Mega Image gets EUR 2 mln fine for incorrect reporting to competition authority

Retailer Mega Image gets EUR 2 mln fine for incorrect reporting to competition authority. Romania's competition authority Consiliul Concurentei announced that it fined retailer Mega Image RON 10 mln (some EUR 2 mln) for reporting inaccurate average acquisition and sale prices for basic goods such as sunflower oil. Mega Image said it would challenge the fine. It argued that it was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]