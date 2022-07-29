Austrian investors build 7MW electricity storage facility north of Bucharest
Jul 29, 2022
Austrian investors build 7MW electricity storage facility north of Bucharest.
Megalodon Storage, a Romanian company controlled by Austrian investors, obtained a permit to build an electricity storage facility “with a maximum power of 7 MW,” located in the village of Căciulați in the commune of Moara Vlăsiei, north of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported. The capacity of the facility (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]