OMV Petrom’s profit quadruples YoY in Q2

OMV Petrom’s profit quadruples YoY in Q2. OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) reported its consolidated sales revenues in Q2 soared to RON 13.7 bln (EUR 2.7 bln), 160% more compared to the same period last year, according to the consolidated unaudited results. The higher prices are compressing consumption, particularly when it comes to natural gas (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]