Teilor inaugurates the first store in the Czech Republic amid continued international expansion

Teilor inaugurates the first store in the Czech Republic amid continued international expansion. TEILOR, the chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the Central and Eastern Europe region, inaugurates its first store in the Czech Republic, in the Westfield Chodov shopping center in Prague. With this new opening, TEILOR reaches a total of 63 brick-and-mortar stores, with a presence in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]