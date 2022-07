Wizz Air adds new flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca to Italy

Wizz Air adds new flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca to Italy. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes from Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to destinations in Italy. The company said it would fly from Bucharest to Ancona starting December 13, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In addition, another flight will take off from Cluj-Napoca to