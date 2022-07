Central Romania: House of Prince Charles in Viscri opens to visitors

Central Romania: House of Prince Charles in Viscri opens to visitors. The Prince of Wales’s house in Viscri, a small village in the Transylvania region, central Romania, is now open to the public. The traditional Saxon property hosts two special exhibitions focused on the conservation of wild nature and the built patrimony. While visiting the prince’s house in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]