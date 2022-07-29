 
July 29, 2022

Xiaomi's CyberDog is demonstrated today in a Bucharest shopping center
Xiaomi's CyberDog is demonstrated today in a Bucharest shopping center.

The Xiaomi CyberDog can be seen in action today at the Xiaomi store in the Sun Plaza shopping center in Bucharest. The live demonstrations are free to watch and will take place between 13:00 and 13:30, 15:30 and 16:00, and 18:00 and 18:30. The smart bionic dog is Xiaomi's first foray into this (...)

