July 29, 2022

National Anthem Day: Authorities praise its catalytic role in developing conscience and national identity
Jul 29, 2022

National Anthem Day: Authorities praise its catalytic role in developing conscience and national identity.

National Anthem celebrated in birth city of tune lyrics’ author, alongside Romanian diaspora guests The children of the Romanian diaspora who came to spend part of their summer holiday in the camp organized through the ARC program of the Department for Romanians Everywhere in the Sangeorz-Bai (...)

Brico Depot Plans to Broaden Product Range, Invest Further in Online Platform in Romania DIY network Brico Depot, with 35 stores on the Romanian market, wants to expand the range of products it sells in Romania and continue investments in the online platform.

Bucharest's Hotel Cismigiu Heads Toward EUR1.45M Turnover in 2022 The four-star Cismigiu hotel of Bucharest, one of the city’s landmark buildings, controlled by Spain’s Hercesa, expects to reach EUR1.45 million turnover by yearend, 80% of the benchmark 2019 tear.

Grocery Retailer Annabella Wants to Step Up Expansion in Late 2022 Alexandru Soacate, deputy CEO of retailer Annabella, says the company has opened two units so far in 2022, but it wants to step up the pace and reach 10-15 opened units by yearend.

Naval mine found 3.6 km from Romanian seashore A naval mine was spotted and destroyed at a distance of 3.6 km off the Romanian Black Sea coast, the Ministry of Defense announced on July 31. The divers intervened and destroyed the mine in an operation that lasted less than two hours. The military divers found that it was a YAM-type marine (...)

Potential tensions in RO ruling coalition after Hungarian PM's speech in Transylvania The tensions within Romanian ruling party may increase as president Klaus Iohannis asked for clarifications from ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR, the junior ruling partner of Liberals (PNL) and Social Democrats (PSD), after its leaders applauded Viktor Orbán's racist and anti-European statements. (...)

Wages in RO public sector, 30% above those in private sector The average gross income of the employees in the public sector was almost 30% higher than in the private sector, according to Digi24.ro, quoting data from a Fiscal Council report. Romania also leads in terms of the share of public payroll in the general government budget in the European Union. (...)

Romanian real estate group Iulius buys precast concrete manufacturer Iulius Group, the largest Romanian owner of modern shopping centres, purchased 95% of the precast concrete manufacturer Build Corp Prefabricate factory, Profit.ro reported. The acquisition took place through a capital increase that diluted the share of the target company’s founder George (...)

 


