President Maia Sandu thanks Romania for its “tireless, consistent and generous” support to Moldova: Romania has stood by Moldova’s side throughout the years, in good times and in bad times



Visiting President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu said on Friday that Romania has stood by Moldova’s side throughout the years, in good times and in bad times, pointing out that Romania was a “strong voice” in Brussels in support of her country’s getting EU candidate status. Sandu also... (...)