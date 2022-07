RTPR advises Enterprise Investors on Noriel’s sale

RTPR advises Enterprise Investors on Noriel’s sale. RTPR has assisted private equity fund Enterprise Investors in relation to the sale of Noriel to Sunman Group. Noriel is the largest toys and games retailer in Romania, operating a network of 88 stores all over the country, as well as an online shop. The RTPR mandate covered legal assistance... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]